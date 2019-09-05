|
WHALEN, Christopher L. 59 of Dayton passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He is survived by his son, Robby, brothers, Mike and Steven, sisters, Marsha Estes and Susan Bush, step-brother and sister, Daniel Aydelott and Kim Wells, step-mother, Judith, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. There will be a Gravesite Memorial on Saturday, September 7 at 11:00 am at Bellbrook Cemetery with Jeffrey Bush, Sr. officiating. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019