Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Christopher Wissinger


1965 - 2020
Christopher Wissinger Obituary
WISSINGER, Christopher M. Age 54 of Trotwood, passed on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He worked for 20 years at Korrect Plumbing and was the General Manager. Chris was a worship leader and elder at Valleyview Church. He was heavily active in the EMMAUS and P.A.C.T. communities. Chris loved playing the guitar, worshiping the Lord, spending time with his granddaughter, shooting, motorcycles, and working in the yard. He is survived by his wife of 10 years: Laura Wissinger (Bajus), daughter: Marissa (Brian Tolle) Wissinger, granddaughter: Brennan Tolle, mother: Karen Wissinger, sister: Judy (Jason Manz) Kocevar, mother-in-law: Mary Bajus, niece: Miranda (Jon) Anderson, nephew: Peyton Kocevar, uncle: Rick Nichols, his Korrect work family, EMMAUS family, P.A.C.T. family, and numerous other friends. He was preceded in death by his father: John Wissinger and grandmother: Elma Nichols. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Friday, March 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Victory Project (409 Troy St., Dayton, OH) or plant a tree in his memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com. Well done good and faithful servant. God loved him and he loved God, for sure.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020
