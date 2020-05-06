|
YANTIS, Christopher Allen Age 57 passed away on April 24, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald E. Yantis. Chris is survived by his son, Jacob A. Yantis of Celina, Ohio; his mother, Carolyn M. Buechly of Tipp City, Ohio; his sisters, Jeryl L. Yantis of Dayton, Ohio and Theresa M. (Joseph) Landers of Tipp City, Ohio; his brothers Theodore J. (Dawn) Yantis of Brookville, Ohio and Patrick D. (Amanda) Yantis of Kettering, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was a skilled machinist by trade and worked in the family business, Artisan Grinding Service, Inc., for many years. Chris lived his life by his own terms. May he rest in peace. There will be a private memorial at a later date to be determined.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 6, 2020