GEISZ, Sr., Chuck G. Age 68 passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020. He was born April 11, 1952 in Hamilton to the late John J. and Virginia (nee Flannigan) Geisz. Chuck is survived by his wife Patricia Geisz; sons Chuckie (Jamie) Geisz, Jimmy Geisz; grandchildren Brandyn, Sophie, Izzy, Will, Noah; sister Jackie (Dale Wayne) Howard; brother in law Joe Matthews and was also survived by many other family and friends. He was also preceded in death by siblings Don Geisz, Linda Matthews, Phyllis Burney and sister in law Michelle Snyder. Service and burial in Butler County Memorial Park will take place at the family's convenience. The Webster Funeral Home, Fairfield, is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 26, 2020
