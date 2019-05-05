|
|
BUSH, Cinda Jane Age 63 of Centerville, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at home. She was born April 15, 1956 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Earl and Ina (Decker) Agne. In addition to her parents, Cinda was preceded in death by her brothers, John Agne and Tom Agne. Cinda is survived by her husband of 12 years, Jesse; siblings, Bob Agne, Ted (Paulette) Agne, Cris (Zackary) Kidwell and best friend, Victor Rodriguez as well as nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America at 5657 Rosebury Dr, Huber Heights, OH 45424. Memories and condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting Cinda's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019