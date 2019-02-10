|
|
FUGETT, Cindi 51, passed away in her home Sunday, January 27, 2019 following a period of declining health. She was born August 8, 1967 in Springfield, Ohio to Kenton and Faith Fugett. Cindi lived in Springfield all of her life and had a passion for friends, family, her dog Misty and her cats. She is survived by two brothers, Toney (Caron) and Danny (Connie); nephews, David Fugett, Toney (Amanda) Fugett II, Denzil (Kari) Turner II, Shawn Turner, Jeremy (Michelle) Turner; niece, Jennifer Fugett; great nephews and nieces, Greyson, Ryker, Denzil III, Juliana, Austin, and Harley; aunt, Karen Master; and a host of loving cousins and friends. Cindi was preceded in death by her parents, Faith and Kenton Fugett; her loving maternal grandparents, Mert and Myrl West; brother, Kenton Dwayne; and uncle, Robert Masters. A one hour Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home Chapel, followed by burial at Vernon Asbury Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the JERRY W. KINLEY FUNERAL HOME
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 10, 2019