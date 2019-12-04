Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy BURCHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy BURCHAM


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cindy BURCHAM Obituary
BURCHAM, Cindy Lee "Burch" 62, passed away very unexpectedly in her home on November 30, 2019. She was born in Springfield on October 9, 1957, the daughter of the late Glendon and Patsy Ruth (Miller) Burcham. She very recently retired from Columbia Gas Company following over 40 years of service. Cindy loved to travel with family and friends. She is survived by her sister, Vickie Walters; brother-in-law, Dusty Walters; nephew, Logan Walters; niece, Lindsay Walters; special aunt, Glenna Laughlin; and many cousins. Cindy's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Grant Edwards presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cindy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now