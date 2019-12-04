|
BURCHAM, Cindy Lee "Burch" 62, passed away very unexpectedly in her home on November 30, 2019. She was born in Springfield on October 9, 1957, the daughter of the late Glendon and Patsy Ruth (Miller) Burcham. She very recently retired from Columbia Gas Company following over 40 years of service. Cindy loved to travel with family and friends. She is survived by her sister, Vickie Walters; brother-in-law, Dusty Walters; nephew, Logan Walters; niece, Lindsay Walters; special aunt, Glenna Laughlin; and many cousins. Cindy's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Grant Edwards presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 4, 2019