Cindy CRAWFORD

CRAWFORD (Cook), Cindy Jo 63, passed away June 12th, 2020. Beloved wife for 41 years, of Michael Crawford, and mother of Krista (David) Lambright and Laura (Eric Rumpler) Crawford. She is survived by her two grandsons, Alex and Ryan Lambright and brother Neil Cook. Her parents, Mark and Dorothy Cook, preceded her in death. Cindy was a 1975 graduate, of Stephen T. Badin High School, and an employee of GE for 43 years. She had a deep love for camping and boating and will be greatly missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org or Queen City Hospice. Funeral services will be private and held at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 16, 2020.