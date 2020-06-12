FUGATE, Cindy J. 56, of Springfield, passed away June 9, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born February 16, 1964 in Circleville, Ohio, the daughter of Virgil "Big Les" and Jeraldine (Tilton) Keaton. Cindy enjoyed fishing. Survivors include her mother, Jeraldine Keaton; three children, Victor (Karen) Keaton, Tabitha (Damion) Grim, and Blake Keaton; boyfriend, Edward DeHart; grandchildren, Thaddeus, Mariah, Dessie, Tae'Lynn, Damiyona, Riley, and Jazlynn; great grandchildren, Thaddeus Jr., Aaron, Alec, and Amalachi; sisters, Brenda Ohlinger and Kristina Cooper; ex-husband, Jeff Fugate; and several nieces and nephews, including special nieces and nephews, Jesse and Brooke Lemaster, Marica and Chuck Welliford, and Craig Lemaster. She was preceded in death by son, Joey Keaton; brother, Virgil "Little Les" Keaton; sisters, Verna Keaton and Maudie "Angel" Lemaster; and her father. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6 pm, Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 12, 2020.