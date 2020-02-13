|
SHAFFER, Cindy Louise 60, of Springfield, passed away February 8, 2020 in Allen View Healthcare Center. She was born January 3, 1960 in Springfield, the daughter of Jack and Vella (Setty) Elberfeld. Mrs. Shaffer was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her mother; Vella Elberfeld, Springfield, three children; Joe (Janelle) Wright, Urbana, Julie Wright, Springfield and Kari (Bryce) Garrett, Fairborn, five grandchildren; Jack, Jade, Becca, Oliva and Ted, siblings; Mike (Sherry) Elberfeld, Virginia, Chuck (Samorn) Elberfeld, Cleveland and Joe (Lisa) Elberfeld, Gallipolis and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and her beloved husband James Shaffer. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with memorial services immediately following at 4:00PM with Brother Gary Cameron officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 13, 2020