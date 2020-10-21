1/
Clair MARONEY
MARONEY, Clair Francis

Clair Francis Maroney, 90, of Miamisburg, was born to Eternal Life on Sunday October 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife Gloria, brother Patrick and his wife Dianne.

He was the son of Clair and Mary Agnes (Paff) Maroney. His mother passed when he was six years old. He was raised by his parents Clair and Catherine Maroney, who preceded him in death along with his sister Caroline Adrian and brother

Michael.

He is survived by Patrick's family, Lou Adrian and family, Michael's family, Gloria's niece Christy Segress and family, great nieces, great nephews and dear friends.

Clair had a life filled with love and adventure. He spent many years in service to others as a Certified Professional Clinical Counselor and serving his church.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, in the Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Hope with Father Jerome

Bishop Celebrant. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Memorial Gathering
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Hope
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
9378663373
