MILLER, Clair D. Age 79, of West Carrollton, Ohio slipped into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. Clair was born April 16, 1941, in Cramer, PA, , to the late Percy C. and Rosalie (Stutzman) Miller. Clair was a devout Christian man and ministered in radio for 50 years with WHIO, WEEC and WFCJ. He was founder and Vice President of Strong Tower Christian Media, he was a volunteer fireman, with the City of New Carlisle, served as clerk with the city council for 30 years. He was a member of Miamisburg Rotary and was an avid UD Flyers fan. Clair is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margaret L. (Bollinger) Miller; his son, William (Pamela) Palmer; his brother, Earl L. Stutzman-Miller; and numerous cousins. Visitation will be Friday, June 12, from 4-7pm, and Saturday, June 13, at 10am, with the funeral service following at 11am, at Patterson Park Church, 3655 E. Patterson Rd., Beavercreek, OH, with Pastor Joe Godwin officiating. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Donations can be made to the church in memory of Clair. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send on-line condolences.


Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.
