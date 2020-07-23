ESPOSITO, Claire Claire Esposito of Middletown, Ohio, age 90, died peacefully at home Tuesday with her devoted husband of 69 years, Richard, by her side. Originally from Vermont, Claire and Richard owned Panda Pencil in Trenton, Ohio. Claire was a craft artist and handwriting analyst, and lectured widely throughout the area. In addition to her husband, Richard, she is survived by her daughter, Richena Holbert of Kentucky; sister, Bonnie Sargeant of Vermont; brother, Richard LaCroix of Texas and a sister, Joan Alton of Connecticut. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Noon at Holy Trinity Chapel-Holy Family Parish with Fr. John Civille as celebrant. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com