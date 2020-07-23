1/1
CLAIRE ESPOSITO
ESPOSITO, Claire Claire Esposito of Middletown, Ohio, age 90, died peacefully at home Tuesday with her devoted husband of 69 years, Richard, by her side. Originally from Vermont, Claire and Richard owned Panda Pencil in Trenton, Ohio. Claire was a craft artist and handwriting analyst, and lectured widely throughout the area. In addition to her husband, Richard, she is survived by her daughter, Richena Holbert of Kentucky; sister, Bonnie Sargeant of Vermont; brother, Richard LaCroix of Texas and a sister, Joan Alton of Connecticut. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Noon at Holy Trinity Chapel-Holy Family Parish with Fr. John Civille as celebrant. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Chapel-Holy Family Parish
July 23, 2020
I met Claire during my tenure as Director of Operations at Central Connections, Middletown's senior center. She was always gracious and generous with her time, especially in creating beautiful small gift boxes and other handcrafted items that could be sold at the center to benefit the center. May God and the angels meet her at the doors of heaven and give her welcome.
Lisa Biedenbach
Friend
