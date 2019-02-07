FOLEY, Sister Claire, SNDdeN Sister Claire Foley (Sister Mary Harold), Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Hamilton, Ohio, died peacefully on February 3, 2019, at the age of 80 in the 62nd year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her brother Larry and his wife Lisa, her brother Frank, her sister Vivian Copas, her nieces and nephews and the extended family. Sister Claire taught and served in administration in schools in Reading, Dayton, Mason and Corryville, Cincinnati OH. In 1985 she served as Assistant Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Dayton Office. From 1988 until 2014 Sister served her congregation, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in various leadership roles: Director of Ministry; Provincial Team Member; Provincial Leader; Director of Associates; and Pastoral Moderator at Villa Julie, Stevenson, Maryland. Sister Claire's last years were spent in active volunteer ministry to her sisters at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, Cincinnati, OH. The visitation will take place on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 1:30-2:45 at Mount Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH (513-821-7448), followed by the Mass of Christian burial and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund or the Water Project of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Avenue, Cincinnati OH, 45215. Funeral arrangements: Schmidt- Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home (for complete obituary see www.schmidtdhonaukucner.com) Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary