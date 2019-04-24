|
ALLEN (Ross, Coy), Clara Louise Born 2/4/24. Died 1/18/19 Predeceased by her daughter, Pamela Allen and her sister Phyllis Wade. Survived by son, Michael Coy (Kathleen) of Dayton and daughter, Peggy Parker of N. Ft. Myers, FL; granddaughters, Elizabeth truesdale (Jeffrey) of Vandalia; Stephanie Scarcella of Boston; Natalie Friedmann (Michael) of Land o' Lakes, FL; great grandchildren Riley, Jacob, Peyton truesdale, McKenna, Blakely Friedmann; sisters Lois McConahay of Circleville and Virginia Vest of Chilliocothe. She retired from Sears after 36 years of service and thoroughly enjoyed serving as a president of the Sears Retiree Club. Private memorial service. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019