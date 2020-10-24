1/1
Clara BAUMGARDNER
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAUMGARDNER,

Clara Mae

CLARA MAE BAUMGARDNER, age 90, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020. She was born in Springfield on September 8, 1930, daughter of the late Floyd Fowler and Phoebe

Stacy. Clara Mae was a

longtime member of the Homemaker's Club of Clark County, enjoyed camping and boating with her family that meant everything to her. Survivors

include two sons, Greg (Marilyn) Baumgardner and Mark

(Dianna) Baumgardner, both of Springfield; grandchildren, Nealie (Erik) Whitmore, Amber (Art) Brown and Erica (Pat)

Andrews; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Estes, Austin Whitmore, Holden O'Brien, Morgan O'Brien, Madison Whitmore and Kyndall Brown, along with many nieces and nephews. Clara Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry in 1994; two brothers and one sister. A service to celebrate Clara Mae's life will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday, October 26, 2020, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Clara Mae's family by visiting


www.littletonandrue.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Burial
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved