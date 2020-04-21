|
|
BEAIR (Faulkner), Clara Alice Of Springfield passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. A private service will be conducted 11:00 am Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon. The service will be live streamed on Facebook live. Graveside service will be held at 11:45 am in the Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane Springfield, Ohio 45504. A Celebration of Life service will be held at later date. www.adkinsfunerals.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 21, 2020