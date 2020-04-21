Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adkins Funeral Home
7055 Dayton Road
Enon, OH 45323
(937) 864-2288
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
private service- Adkins Funeral Home-service will be live streamed on Facebook live
Enon, OH
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
11:45 AM
Enon Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Beair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Beair


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Beair Obituary
BEAIR (Faulkner), Clara Alice Of Springfield passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. A private service will be conducted 11:00 am Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon. The service will be live streamed on Facebook live. Graveside service will be held at 11:45 am in the Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane Springfield, Ohio 45504. A Celebration of Life service will be held at later date. www.adkinsfunerals.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -