HENSLEY (Wilson), Clara Bell

Clara Bell Wilson Hensley of Springboro, OH, passed away unexpectantly on July 5, 2020. She was 97 and residing at the Hillsprings of Springboro Nursing Home preceding her death. She was born in Beech Creek, KY, and lived several years in Miamisburg, OH. Preceded in death by her Parents, Elzie (Jack) Wilson and Naomi Jane Whitney Wilson; husband, Aster Hensley and brother, Robert Wilson. Including 3 sons, Malcolm Hensley, Randall Hensley, and Barry Hensley. Survived by daughter-in-law, Sherry Hensley of Carlisle; grandson, Martin Allen Hensley and wife, Christie and 3 great-grandsons, Ty, Ben, and Grant of Springboro. Also, a niece, Gail Ridenour of Florida, Curtis Wilson from Japan and good friends, Don and Carmen McDougal. Clara worked a few years as a Nurse's Aide at the Miami Valley Hospital. Graveside services will be held at the Bethel-Tate Cemetery in Bethel, OH at 1:30 pm. Care entrusted to Anderson Funeral Home.

