|
|
BERRIEN, Clara M. 83, of Springfield, Ohio was called from labor to rest on March 26, 2020. She was born on October 26, 1936 in Midvale, Ohio to the late W. Henry, Sr and Lala Wilma (Upshaw) Roberts. The eldest of ten children, Clara attended school in Midvale before moving to Dennison, Ohio where she graduate from Dennison High School. Clara was baptized at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Midvale. Clara and her late husband, Sandy McCockran married in 1954. She and her family moved to Springfield in 1968 where she became a member of Second Baptist Church in Springfield, Ohio. Clara had retired from International Harvester. Clara had also joined the Order of Eastern Stars Ruth Chapter #104, Akbar Court #33, Herons of Jericho Burning Bush Court #3 and Miami Assembly #22 Order of The Golden Circle. She was an involved member of the assemblies, as long as her health allowed her. She enjoyed traveling with the Order and meeting new sisters and brothers. She leaves to cherish her memory four children, Sandra McCockran (Donald) Hardy, Yvonne Johnson, Michael McCockran and Edward (Kelly) McCockran; two sisters, Gwendolyn (Earl) Porter, of Springfield, Kendra Searcy of Snellville, Georgia; six brothers, Walter Roberts (Betty Washington) of Dennison, D. Eugene Roberts, Frank Roberts, David Roberts, Harry (Shirley) Roberts and Anthony Roberts (Lisa James), all of Springfield, Ohio; aunt and uncle, Juanita and Melvin Barnett of Detroit, Michigan; a special niece, Va'Chaie Wells-Roberts; best friends, Elsie White of Dover, Ohio, Bonnie Belanger of Canada, Eva Gail Bell of Springfield, Ohio and Sheila Edmonds of Dayton, Ohio, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Clara is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, Sandy McCockran and Clarence Berrien; her oldest child, Roslyn D. Black; a sister, Ardella Weaver of Elijah, Georgia and two brothers, William and Craig Roberts. Service for Clara Berrien will be private due to COVID-19. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 2, 2020