Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
West Carrollton, OH
View Map
Clara DEETER


1937 - 2020
DEETER, Clara Bell Age 83 of Dayton, went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Atrium Medical Center, Middletown. She was born January 26, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late William and Elsie Hurst. In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Deeter, Sr.; daughters, Joyce Ann Kennedy and Betty Jean Cain; siblings, Donald, Marianna, Clifford, Janet and Clyde. She is survived by her sons, David A. (Judy G.) and Deeter and Billy G. Deeter, Jr.; grandchildren, Brittany, Christopher, Michael, Melissa, Clara, Annie, Billy and Adam; great grandchildren, Allison, Warren and Brian; brother, Norman Hurst and sister-in-law Mary Lou Hurst as well as many other expended family members and friends. Clara was a member of the Moraine Senior Citizens Center and former member Belmont Baptist Church. She also enjoyed several leisure activities over the years including crocheting, knitting, ceramics, fishing, camping and listening to country music. She will always be remembered as a woman of faith that loved her family with all her heart. Family will receive guests from 10:00 am-12:00 pm Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home KETTERING. Funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 pm and conclude with procession to Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton for burial. Memorial contributions may be made to at 1313 W. Dorothy Lane Kettering, OH 45409. Written condolences may be shared with the family by visiting Clara's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020
