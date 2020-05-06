|
|
DUNN (Baker), Clara Ellen Age 67, beloved sister and aunt, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born October 4, 1952, in Hamilton, Ohio and lived in Butler county her entire life, graduating from Edgewood High school in 1972. She was raised with a knowledge of herbs and natural remedies and willingly shared this knowledge with others. Clara enjoyed collecting cookbooks and sharing recipes, which she did often with visitors and the staff of the Woodlands of Hamilton, where she lived for 12 years. Pets were a constant part of her life, and she dearly treasured her American Girl doll, Samantha Ann. She was a part of many Christian churches throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Hazel Baker, and her brother Jim. She is survived by her siblings, Mary Ann DeRemer, Dan (Cindy) Baker, Ken (Lois) Baker, Melody Wald, sister-in-law Ann Baker, and many nieces and nephews. She had a wonderful sense of humor and unique appreciation of good food, good music, and good movies. She will be greatly missed. Due to the current restrictions, funeral services will be limited to the immediate family with a later memorial to be announced. Memorials in Clara's name may be given to the .
Published in Journal-News from May 6 to May 7, 2020