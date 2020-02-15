|
EHRLICH (Robinson), Clara Etta Age 68, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Hughie and Edith Robinson September 5, 1951 in Corbin, Kentucky. She was predeceased by her four sisters: Sarah Pennington, Shirley Robinson, Athlene Bumgardner, and Linda Walden, and two brothers, Gilbert Robinson and Jerry Robinson. Clara will be deeply missed by her surviving two children, Michele (Michael) Ruter and Dennis (Sherri) McKeen; four grandchildren, Lindsay (Casey) Gutknecht, Dylan Ruter, Kristin McKeen and Emma McKeen; three great-grandchildren, Conner, Sydnee, and Madisyn Gutknecht; and sister, Lorene (Donny) Bowlin. Family was the center of Clara's life. She treasured the time she spent with her siblings, nieces and nephews, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Having her home filled with laughter and food was her perfection. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren's accomplishments and cherished the opportunity to support them. Clara never met a stranger and showed kindness to everyone around her. She still met regularly with her friends from Ford Motor Company where she retired after more than 30 years of service. She enjoyed spending the winters in Florida where she not only enjoyed the warmer weather but also time with friends and was always willing to serve those in need. Viewing ceremony will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10am until 12pm at Rose Hill Funeral Home, with funeral service to follow. The burial will follow at the Rose Hill Burial Park. Please consider a donation to in lieu of sending flowers.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 15, 2020