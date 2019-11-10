|
ELIX, Clara M. Leitschuh Having lived 106 years on this earth Clara went home to be with her beloved Savior on November 7, 2019. She was born on October 6, 1913 in Springfield, Ohio to Henry and Mary Leitschuh. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 67 years, Robert; sisters Edith Leffel, Elsie (Joe) Myers, Esther (Sid) Smith, brother, Henry (Mary) Leitschuh. She is survived by her daughter, Roberta (Marion) Gates of Springfield; son, Rick (Deb) Elix of Englewood, Ohio; granddaughters Stephanie Gates and Susan Gates of Columbus and Kristin (Eric) Ruxer of Englewood; several cherished nieces and nephews. Clara is known for her love of gardening, keeping house, and skill as a seamstress. However, it is her selfless attitude and devotion to the Lord that will forever be her legacy. She had a servant's heart always putting others first. She was always there to lend a hand or help a friend or family member. She was indeed the family prayer warrior. Whenever someone needed prayer, they knew that Clara was the one to call. It was as if she had a direct line to God. Her Bibles, full of notes and commentaries, will be our cherished inheritance. Her example of faith and trust in the Lord has given each of us an example to follow. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. with her funeral beginning at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Vickie Case officiating. Burial to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions be made to Maplewood Church of the Nazarene. Expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 10, 2019