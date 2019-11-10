|
FIORI, Clara Marie Age 92, of Miamisburg, OH passed away on November 7, 2019. Clara was born on October 15, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA. She was the daughter of Vincent and Theresa Schiliro. On September 4, 1948, Clara married Joseph J. Fiori, Jr. Clara leaves behind a living legacy consisting of her 5 loving children; Theresa (Mark) Meintel of Springboro, OH, Nanette (Paul) Rinaldi of Bethel, CT, Grace (Robert) Leonard of Centerville, OH, Joseph J. (Jeannie) Fiori, III of China, and Vincent (Donna) Fiori of Vandalia, OH; brothers-in-law, Frank (Sally) Fiori and Joseph Caperna; 14 grandchildren, Jennifer (Joseph) Hoffman, Sarah Meintel, Reed Chatting, Erica (Stephen) Merkle, Paul (PJ) Rinaldi, Elena Rinaldi, Mark (Heather) Leonard, Michael (Kevin Stroud) Leonard, Marie Fiori, Joseph Fiori IV, Vincent J. Fiori, Jr., Clara Fiori, Antonio Fiori and Dominic Fiori. Clara was blessed with 4 great-grandchildren, Gabriella Hoffman, Will Hoffman, Ben Leonard and Evi Leonard. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, Clara was preceded in death by her brother, Earnest Schiliro and son-in-law, Mark Meintel. Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of Good Hope, 6 South 3rd Street, Miamisburg, OH 45342. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Clara's memory may be made to .
