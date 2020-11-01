1/1
Clara HAWKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAWKINS, Clara Bea

Clara Bea Hawkins passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Tuesday, October 27th. She will be missed

by her surviving husband,

Reginald Hawkins of 55 years; her son, Kirk Couch (Carol); her living sister, Madelyn Stevens; brother, Paul Stone. She also leaves to remember her

2 grandsons, 4 great-grand

children, nieces, nephews,

extensive family and friends.

Viewing hours are 11-12 pm on Nov. 6th at Roberts C. Henry Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, funeral is limited to 10

people.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved