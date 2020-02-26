|
JACKSON, Clara I. Age 96, of Franklin, OH; died Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Carlisle Manor. Clara was born in Pleasant Plain, OH to the late Eldron C. and Sarah M. (Rider) Wolf. She was a member of the Carlisle Community Church, formerly the New Jersey Presbyterian Church, and the American Legion. She was employed with Carlisle Schools for 20 years and retired in 1986. She enjoyed crocheting and reading. Clara never met a stranger and touched everyone that met her. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Henry Jackson; brothers, Herman, James, Herschel, Everett, and Bertram Wolf; sisters, Lavonne Kirby, Gladys Pauline Wolf, and Eunice Tucker; sons, Gilbert, Lowell Edward, and John Jackson. Clara is survived by children, Sarah (Jim) Teague, Sandra (Ron) Greene, Frank (Heather) Jackson, Steve Stivers, Brenda Cowgill, Bob (Glora) Jackson, Victor (Sherri) Jackson, and Victoria (Ted) Lovell; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Carlisle Manor and Hospice of Middletown for their special care and support. Memorial contributions can be made to Carlisle Community Church or Hospice of Middletown. There will be a Celebration of Life later this spring.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 26, 2020