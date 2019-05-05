JOSLIN, Clara Belle Age 89, formerly of Brookville, of Littleton, CO, passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett, by a son, Kim Joslin & "sister" Barbara Jarvis. She was employed for over 20 years in the Housekeeping Dept. of the Brookhaven Retirement Community. Clara is survived by daughters, Gayle (Larry) Wehrer & Terri Joslin-Patterson; daughter-in-law, Glynda Joslin; grandchildren, Nichole, Matt, Keith, Nathan, Shane, Timothy, Nicholas & Dixi; 20 great- grandchildren. A committal service will be held at 1:00 PM Fri. May 10 inside the mausoleum chapel at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, and a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held starting at 2:00 PM Friday at 412 East St. in Gordon, OH where all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, make donations payable to the . Arrangements are in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary