|
|
LOONEY (Russell), Clara M. Age 73 of Trenton, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Clara retired from Ohio Casualty in 2002. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Bill Looney; son, Matt (Brandy) Looney; grandchildren, Sabrina (Reggie Roberson) Roberson, Makenzie Looney and Bryson Looney; brother, Charles (Millie) Hathaway; other family members and friends.Visitation will be at the Home Avenue First Church of God, 426 Home Avenue, Trenton, Oh 45067 on Monday, July, 15, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM. Burial in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on July 13, 2019