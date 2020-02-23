|
|
MARTINI, Clara Mae Age 86, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 2:47 p.m.at . She was born on December 18, 1933, in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Thomas and Clara (Wiegard) Loeffelholz. Clara was educated in St. Ann School and graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in 1952. On May 5, 1956, in St. Ann Church she married Franklin R. Martini and he preceded her in death in 1973. She was employed at S.O.S. (Southwestern Ohio Steel), as financial manager for 25 years, retiring in 1999. Clara was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Church in Fairfield, where she was a Eucharistic Minister, Lector and Bereavement Minister Planner for many years. Clara received their volunteer of the year award in 2010. She was also a volunteer at Fairfield West School for many years and received the Fairfield City Schools volunteer award in 2015. In her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and many friends. Clara's family was the focus of her life. Dear friends and church family will miss her legacy of faith, strength and service to others. She is survived by her beloved and devoted daughter, Teresa (Jon) Elash; her son John Martini; her grandchildren, Ryan and Morgan Elash, Whitney, Danielle, Cody, Katelyn, Gabby and Grace Martini; many great grandchildren; niece, Deborah Loeffelholz. Clara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; a brother, Francis (Agnes) Loeffelholz; and her uncle and aunt, Henry and Paula Schuerman. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Visitation will be at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and also at the church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Sacred Heart Church or , Hamilton Unit. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 23, 2020