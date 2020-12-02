Age 80 of Springfield went home to be with her Lord & Savior on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born the daughter of the late George E. & Opal M. (Grubb) Henry on March 4, 1940, in Woodstock, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband James W. McKinster Sr.; son David Henry; daughter Cynthia Accord; grandson George McKinster II who she raised as her own; daughter-in-law Shawnee K. McKinster; 4 brothers; and 2 sisters. Clara is survived by her sons James McKinster Jr., & George (Dottie) McKinster Sr.; daughters Robin (Clyde) Suttles, Teresa McKinster, & Billie Jo McKinster; 5 grandchildren who she raised as her own Anna & James Conley, Nancy, Travis, & Rusty McKinster; sister Mary Kay; sister-in-law Diane Henry; 27 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Clara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Clara was a devoted Christian, and was a member of Victory Faith Center Church. She enjoyed plants and cooking; but more than anything she enjoyed spending quality time with her family. Friends may call on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 11AM – 12PM at Victory Faith Center, 424 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, Ohio 45506 where funeral service will begin at 12PM with Pastors Paulene Hamblin & Carla Laux officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at



