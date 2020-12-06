1/1
Clara SALYER
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALYER, Clara E.

Smith Bush

Clara E. Smith Bush Salyer, 88, of Middletown, died on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Combs, Kentucky on October 7, 1932, to parents, James and Margaret (Mundy) Smith and then grew up in Ezel, Kentucky. Clara devoted her time to making a loving home for her family and will be greatly missed by her husband, Wayne Salyer; sons, Steve Bush &

Phillip Bush; daughters, Virginia (Joseph) McKenzie & Lisa (Randy) Moore; step-sons, Greg (Jeannie) Salyer, Tom Salyer & Mick (Sheila) Salyer; sister, Charlotte Burrows; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin Bush; son, David Michael Bush; parents; sisters,

Ina Smith, Wanda Campbell, Gladys Wooten & Edna Lane; and brothers, Clayton Smith, Clarence Smith, Jack Smith, Bobby Smith. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown with Rev. Mick Salyer

officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home. Masks are required for those attending. Burial will be at Butler County

Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com. Funeral Service will be streamed on the Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home YouTube page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved