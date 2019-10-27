Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Episcopal Church
5520 Far Hills Ave
, Dayton, OH
TOTTEN, Clara Marie Age 79 of Kettering passed away on October 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul W. and Helen C. Kogut. Survived by her husband James E. Totten, daughter Laurel C. Fischer and husband Karl of NM, and brother James Kogut. Clara graduated with a Bachelors from University of Wisconsin and received her Masters Degree from Oregon State. She worked at Kettering Research Lab in Yellow Springs for several years before choosing to stay at home and raise her daughter. A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. George Episcopal Church, 5520 Far Hills Ave., Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to in Clara's name. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019
