CLARA TRENT

TRENT, Clara 84, of Monroe, died at Willow Knoll Senior Living on September 25, 2020. Mrs. Trent was born in Hanover, WV, on July 1, 1936, the daughter of Charlie and Alma (England) Bishop. In early years, she had worked at LK restaurant in Monroe and later worked several years at Fairfield Inn in Monroe. Clara was a member of the Faith Pentecostal Church and loved going to church and being involved in activities with the church senior group. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and baking. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Raymond Trent; her parents; son, Steve Trent, and brother, Tommy (Bonnie) Bishop. Clara is survived by her daughter, Cindy Trent; sisters, Mary (Lionel) Gray, Clela (Roger) Compton, Darlene (Robert) Spicer; brother, Terry (Darlene) Bishop, and granddaughter, Ericka Acord. A Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM and Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the Funeral Home at 11:00 AM with Pastor Rick Witt officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at bakerstevensparramore.com
.