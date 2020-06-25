Clara TRUMAN
TRUMAN, Clara Mae Age 92, of Trotwood, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in her residence. She was born in Harlan, Kentucky, on February 23, 1928, the daughter of William Cody & Gracie Mae (Lawson) Floyd. She loved to go to the casinos and loved to play bingo. She is survived by her children, Berry Roberts, Terry Roberts, Anita Murphy and Jerry Roberts; 11 grandchildren, with her granddaughter April Lynn, being her caregiver for the past few years; 15 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Sue McVey and Marie Walls; several nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend Wanda Logston. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willard Truman; brother, William Floyd; and sisters, Martha LeMaster, Vivian Warlock and Lillian Campbell. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm in the funeral home with Tom Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made in Clara's memory to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45458. Condolences may be made to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.
