Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clarabell WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarabell WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarabell WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, Clarabell Age 87,, Wayne Township, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 9, 1932, the daughter of Arthur and Thelma (Smith) Rohrer. On June 19, 1953, she married Oliver R. Williams and he preceded her in death on October 18, 2019. Clarabell was a member of the Jacksonburg United Methodist Church. Survivors include three children, Sue (Greg) Weber, Mark (Paula Steates) Williams, and Chris (Jamie) Williams; five grandchildren, Krista (Brandon), Eryn, Samantha, Morganne, and Riley; one great-grandchild, Ainsley; many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family at the Simonson Chapel Cemetery on St. Route 503 (West Elkton Rd) in Wayne Township, Ohio. Zettler Funeral Home is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jacksonburg United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarabell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -