|
|
WILLIAMS, Clarabell Age 87,, Wayne Township, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 9, 1932, the daughter of Arthur and Thelma (Smith) Rohrer. On June 19, 1953, she married Oliver R. Williams and he preceded her in death on October 18, 2019. Clarabell was a member of the Jacksonburg United Methodist Church. Survivors include three children, Sue (Greg) Weber, Mark (Paula Steates) Williams, and Chris (Jamie) Williams; five grandchildren, Krista (Brandon), Eryn, Samantha, Morganne, and Riley; one great-grandchild, Ainsley; many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family at the Simonson Chapel Cemetery on St. Route 503 (West Elkton Rd) in Wayne Township, Ohio. Zettler Funeral Home is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jacksonburg United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 21, 2020