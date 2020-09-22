1/1
Claranita YOUNG
YOUNG, Claranita Daughter of the late William and Jesse Freer, born November 12, 1925, in Huntington, WV, and resided in Dayton, Ohio, most of her life, departed this life Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, companion and friend. She retired from NCR from the finance department after 20 plus years of service. Preceded in death by seven brothers. She leaves to mourn her passing, children, Ewell III (Juanita) Young of Selma, NC, Francine and Anita Young of Dayton, Rodney (Terri) Young of Columbus, OH, and Teresa (George) Self of West Palm Beach, FL; sister, Jean Sloan; 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Walk-through visitation will be held 9-11 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Family Service. Interment Jefferson View Cemetery.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
