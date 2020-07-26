Clare Bieranowski

BIERANOWSKI, Clare T. Age 89, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Joseph. She is survived by daughters, Patricia (Mark) Middleton, Centerville, OH, and Karen (Jeffery) Duray, Albuquerque, NM; son, Stephen (Rebecca) Bieranowski, Oberammergau, Germany; 5 grandchildren, Caleb, Diana, Zachary, Sofia, and Zoe; one great-grandchild, Adelyn; 3 step-grandchildren, Carey, Cathleen, and Kimberly, and 4 step-great-grandchildren, Seth, Elli, Emma, and Grace. Clare loved gardening, shopping on QVC, listening to country music, especially Johnny Cash, and watching Cincinnati Reds baseball. She was also one of the best-dressed parishioners at Sunday mass. Friends may call 5-7 PM, Monday, July 27, 2020, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Albert the Great Church. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Donation in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the American Cancer Society
, and The Muscular Dystrophy Association
. Online Condolences may be left at Morris-Sons.com