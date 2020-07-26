1/
Clare Bieranowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clare's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BIERANOWSKI, Clare T. Age 89, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Joseph. She is survived by daughters, Patricia (Mark) Middleton, Centerville, OH, and Karen (Jeffery) Duray, Albuquerque, NM; son, Stephen (Rebecca) Bieranowski, Oberammergau, Germany; 5 grandchildren, Caleb, Diana, Zachary, Sofia, and Zoe; one great-grandchild, Adelyn; 3 step-grandchildren, Carey, Cathleen, and Kimberly, and 4 step-great-grandchildren, Seth, Elli, Emma, and Grace. Clare loved gardening, shopping on QVC, listening to country music, especially Johnny Cash, and watching Cincinnati Reds baseball. She was also one of the best-dressed parishioners at Sunday mass. Friends may call 5-7 PM, Monday, July 27, 2020, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Albert the Great Church. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Donation in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the American Cancer Society, and The Muscular Dystrophy Association. Online Condolences may be left at Morris-Sons.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Morris Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morris Sons Funeral Home
1771 E. Dorothy Lane
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 298-6560
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morris Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved