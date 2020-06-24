Clarence ARTZ
ARTZ, Clarence Age 95, passed away at Fox Run Senior Living on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, on Jan. 27, 2014, Lovella Jean Artz; son, Ron Artz; granddaughter, Gina Massey; parents, Floy and Ruth (Skillings) Artz; step-mother, May Mickle Artz; sisters, Irene Artz, Mary Artz, Susan Artz and Isabelle Hinkle; brothers, Chester, Wesley, James and David Artz; sisters-in-law, Lorene, Harriett, Esther and Nina Artz and brothers-in-law, Homer Weaver and Sam Hinkle. He is survived by his son, Don (Julie) Artz; daughter-in-law, Janet Artz; grandchildren, Christy (Bill) Veelman, Dusty (Cindy) Artz and Shaun (Luann) Massey; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Scarlet and Wade; sisters, Helen Weaver, Phyllis (Morty) Helton, Marilyn (Ron) Butschillinger, Barbara Stahly and Evelyn (Wayne) Stauffer and brothers, Grant, Roger and Phillip (Yvonne) Artz. Clarence was a graduate of Bethel High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran of WW II. He owned and operated the Artz Barber Shop on his farm for many years. He had been a resident at Fox Run Senior Living for 18 months. The last 6 months he was under the services of Kindred Hospice. The family would like to acknowledge the kind and loving care he received from January, his hospice nurse. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral service will take place at 1 pm on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Rona Community Church, 1082 Rona Pkwy Dr., Fairborn, OH 45324, with a private graveside service to follow. Friends may gather from 12 pm until the time of the service at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Clarence's memory may be sent to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Rona Community Church
JUN
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Rona Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
9378780711
