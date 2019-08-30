|
|
BITTNER, Clarence J. Age 80, a resident of Springboro, passed away Sunday morning, August 25, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Judy (Achbach), his children Jeff (Jane) Bittner, Karen (Tom) Nartker, Beth (Dennis) Hale, Diane Montgomery, Mike (Robyn) Bittner, (Bill Stoeckel), and his 16 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, John and Tom Bittner, and his sisters, Patty Gandy, Lois Kreig, Ginny Penezic, and Irene Wise. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Stoeckel, his mother and father, Clarence and Anna Bittner, and his sisters, MaryAnn Simpson and Susan Duncan. He was born in 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pa. He graduated from the University of Dayton in 1960 with a BS in Civil Engineering. After college, he went to work for Shook Construction, where he began as a project manager and eventually became a shareholder and CEO. He retired from Shook in 2004 after 44 years of service. Clarence was an active member of St. Henry Catholic Church, the Rotary Club of Dayton, the Criterion Club, Engineers Club, Goodwill, Family Services, the Boy Scouts, and a mentor in the University of Dayton Entrepreneurship program. In his free time he enjoyed golfing, hunting, bowling, volunteering with non-profits, and spending time with his grandchildren. The family will be receiving friends at Westbrock Funeral Home at 5980 Bigger Rd. on Sunday, Sept. 1st from 4 to 8. Funeral services will be at 11:00 on Monday, Sept. 2nd at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , St. Vincent de Paul, or Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center. Condolences may be made to westbrockfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019