CLARENCE BOND

BOND, Clarence Raymond "Bud" 74, of Springfield, passed away September 21, 2020, in his home following a lengthy illness. He was born October 16, 1945, in Ashland, KY, the son of Raymond and Katherine (Hogan) Bond. Bud was in the Army Reserves for 6 years and worked for Cooper Energy Services for 35 years. He enjoyed pheasant and coon hunting, drag racing and Harleys and was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Jeanie (Huffman) Bond; one daughter and son in law, Lori & Paul McKillip of Springfield; one son, Jason Bond of Springfield; two sisters and brother-in-law, Bonnie Chestnut of Florida and Joyce and John Lenox of Springfield; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Pat Huffman of Springfield; three grandchildren, Emily and Andrew McKillip and Gannon Bond; numerous nieces and nephews and his dog Tinkerbell. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Robert "Bob" Bond Sr. Special thank you to Hospice of Dayton
and Steve Ray. The family is being served by the JONES KENNEY ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Graveside services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com