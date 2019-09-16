|
|
BROWN, Clarence D. 65, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born January 31, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois. He is survived by his sister Bernice (William) Rhodman-Laury, other relatives and friends. Visitation is Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Family Worship Center. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 16, 2019