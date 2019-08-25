Home

CLARK Sr., Clarence Coral Age 75, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home. He is survived by a son, Clarence Coral Clark, Jr. of Dayton, OH and 2 daughters, Apryl (Amad) Moore and Angella (Troy) Wilson of Louisville, KY; 2 grandchildren, Kimberly Elise Moore and Morgan Grace Wilson; a brother William Julius Clark Jr., of Saginaw, MI; 2 sisters Rosemary Davenport of Trotwood, OH and Olivia (Sylvester) Kindred of Beavercreek, OH. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 am, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W 5th St, Dayton, Ohio, 45402, Reverend Elmer S. Martin, M.Div. officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends during visitation at the church at 10:30 am. Inurnment: Dayton National Cemetery Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 776. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W. Third Street, Dayton OH 45417. www.loritts-neilson.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
