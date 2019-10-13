Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Clarence CROSS

Clarence CROSS Obituary
CROSS, Clarence Age 103, of Dayton, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, retired from Wright-Patterson AFB after 20 years of service, and was the chief architect for the firm Cross, Curry, de Weaver, and Randall LLC for over 25 years. He was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. Preceded in death by wife, Mary Cross; parents, Napoleon and Omelia Cross; sister, Esther Minter; stepmother, Lovie Cross. He leaves to cherish his memories, stepsisters, Joe Ann Cutts, Henri Mae Parker; special friend, Catherine Scudder; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation 4-7 pm Tuesday, October 15, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Family will receive friends 5-7 pm. Funeral service 11 am Wednesday, October 16, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway St. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts of love be sent to Tuskegee University, Tuskegee, AL or Tabernacle Baptist Church, Dayton, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
