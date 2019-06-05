|
ENGEL, Clarence E. "Skip" Age 94, of Bay Village, OH beloved husband of Linda Karl and the late Ann nee Hunger. Dear father of Scott F. (Trudi) and the late Craig (Susan). Grandfather of Adam Engel, Sara Musarra (Nick), step-grandfather of Mark Evan. Dear brother of Joan Potter and Edna Rogers and the late Robert Engel, Richard Engel, Jean Brown, and John Engel. Beloved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Graduate of Ross High School and Ohio State. WW11 US Marine Corps veteran, 54 yr member of Bay Kiwanis Club. Member of Cuyahoga County Republican Party Central Committee. Family will receive friends Friday, June 7,from 4-8pm at the McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home of Westlake, 25620 Center Ridge Road. Memorial Service Saturday, June 8, at 11:00 am at Bay United Methodist 29931 Lake Road, Bay Village, OH.
Published in Journal-News on June 5, 2019