Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brough-Getts Funeral Home
102 S 2nd St
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-1001
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Red Lion Pentecostal Church
2410 West St. Route 122
Lebanon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Red Lion Pentecostal Church
2410 West St. Route 122
Lebanon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence GORDON Jr.


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clarence GORDON Jr. Obituary
GORDON Jr., Clarence Scott Of Lebanon, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Sycamore Medical Center, Miamisburg, Ohio. He was born Nov. 14, 1941 in South Solon, Ohio, the son of Clarence Scott Gordon, Sr. and Vina Mae (Whittridge) Gordon. He grew up in New Lebanon, Ohio, where he attended Dixie High School. He is survived by his sisters Linda (Fred) Wright of Rochester, N.Y. and Juanita Johnson, South Salem, Ohio, a niece and four nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, brother Robert Lee Gordon and infant brother Alan J. Gordon. He will be forever missed by his family, the Lamb family, his church family, his devoted cockatiel "Baby", customers at the Red Lion Barber Shop, and many others. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 at Red Lion Pentecostal Church, 2410 West St. Route 122, Lebanon, Ohio 45036. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29 at the church, with Dr. Joseph Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Tressel Cemetery in New Lebanon. Those who desire may make a memorial donation in his memory to Red Lion Pentecostal Church, or a . Flowers may be sent to church starting at 12:00 on Sunday. Funeral home is Brough-Getts, 102 S. 2nd St. Miamisburg, Oh. 45342.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now