GORDON Jr., Clarence Scott Of Lebanon, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Sycamore Medical Center, Miamisburg, Ohio. He was born Nov. 14, 1941 in South Solon, Ohio, the son of Clarence Scott Gordon, Sr. and Vina Mae (Whittridge) Gordon. He grew up in New Lebanon, Ohio, where he attended Dixie High School. He is survived by his sisters Linda (Fred) Wright of Rochester, N.Y. and Juanita Johnson, South Salem, Ohio, a niece and four nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, brother Robert Lee Gordon and infant brother Alan J. Gordon. He will be forever missed by his family, the Lamb family, his church family, his devoted cockatiel "Baby", customers at the Red Lion Barber Shop, and many others. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 at Red Lion Pentecostal Church, 2410 West St. Route 122, Lebanon, Ohio 45036. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29 at the church, with Dr. Joseph Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Tressel Cemetery in New Lebanon. Those who desire may make a memorial donation in his memory to Red Lion Pentecostal Church, or a . Flowers may be sent to church starting at 12:00 on Sunday. Funeral home is Brough-Getts, 102 S. 2nd St. Miamisburg, Oh. 45342. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019