HARRISON, Clarence Eugene Age 89, left this life on October 20, 2019 to join his wife of 57 years Mary Ann, his Kiddo, in eternal life. Clarence was born on May 22, 1930 in Dayton to Clarence Floyd and Della Harrison. Clarence started working at age 10 and never stopped until he was 70. For most of his working life he was an electrician and carpenter and owner of Harrison Electric Company. He and Mary Ann settled in New Carlisle in 1953 and raised thirteen children. He was preceded in death by his grandsons Tommy and Doug; five brothers; and one sister. Surviving are his Baker's dozen Vicky (Steve) Armstrong, Karin (Tom) Williams, Marsha (Don) Neikirk, Mike Harrison, Paula Sands, Floyd Harrison, Mark (Tanya) Harrison, Tammy Myers, Alisha (Tom) Miller, Jodean (Dave) Taynor, Shannon (Doug) Huff, Bryan (Becky) Harrison and Bryce (Jessica) Harrison; 39 grandchildren; and 66 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5-8 PM in Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The service to honor Clarence will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 22, 2019