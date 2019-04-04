|
ISAACS, Clarence Steven Steve Isaacs, age 38 of Somerville, passed away on Friday March 29, 2019 at McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital. He was born on November 16, 1980, the son of Mark and Melissa (Robinson) Isaacs. Steve is survived by his beloved life partner, Mandi Star Rumpler-Isaacs; three children. Hannah Marie Apgar, Amantha Star and Janet Linda Star; his father Mark Isaacs; sister Misty (Todd) Fraley; niece Kaya and nephew Kalen; mother-in-law Starlene Rumpler; brothers-in-law, Brandon (Delora) Rumpler and Derrick (Michelle) Rumpler; many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Melissa Isaacs. Memorial service will be held at 7:30pm on Friday April 5, 2019 at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home with Pastor Joe French officiating. A gathering for family and friends will be held prior to services from 5pm to 7:30pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 4, 2019