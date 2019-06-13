JAMES, Clarence "Bud" Age 96, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy; son, Loren; and sisters Lula, Eileen, and Mary Magdalene. He is survived by his son, Lance; grandchildren, Jodi Tucker (Michael), Darren, and Trevor (Sara Jones); great-grandchildren, Maggie Tucker and Palmer James; daughter-in-law Donna James; and several nieces and nephews. Bud was an Army veteran and POW of WWII and was awarded 2 purple hearts. He was the Director of School Bus Transportation at St. John Transportation Company for the city of Dayton where he designed and implemented the first desegregation bussing system in the country. He retired from the Dayton City Schools as Transportation Supervisor on October 26, 1985. He was a member of the Elks, American Legion, and VFW. Funeral services will be 2pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the chapel at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8200 W. National Rd. (route 40) New Carlisle. The family will receive friends from 1pm until time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the organization. To leave the family condolences please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com. Published in Dayton Daily News from June 13 to June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary