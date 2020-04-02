Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Royal Oak Memorial Gardens
7217 W. National Road
Brookville, OH
Clarence Kessler Obituary
KESSLER, Clarence J. Age 93 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was a veteran of WWII having served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He retired from Delco Moraine/GM with over 37 years of service. Clarence was a member of the Delco Moraine Quarter Century Club and the American Legion Post #888. He also enjoyed golfing in leagues at Larch Tree and Beechwood golf courses. He is survived by his sons: Jerry Kessler of Englewood, Bruce Kessler of Englewood, grandson: Kyle Kessler, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Grace "Joan" (McLain) Kessler, parents: Charles and Marjery (Snyder) Kessler and sister: Elizabeth Moore. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens (7217 W. National Rd., Brookville) with Albert Reffitt officiating. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020
