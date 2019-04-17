KOELLER, Clarence Daniel Age 95, of West Milton, formerly of Dayton, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his home. He was born December 11, 1923, in Montgomery County, to his parents Roy Clarence & Bertha Eva (Wogoman) Koeller. Clarence attended Roosevelt High School. He was a WWII veteran who served in the US Army Air Corp as a radar operator at the D-Day landing in Normandy. On July 30, 1946, he married Freda Faye McDonald in Montgomery County, and together they shared a life for over 72 years. He retired after over 37 years from Bridgestone Firestone as a warehouse supervisor. He was a devoted family man, father, and grandfather. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Freda Faye Koeller; children Timothy & Kathleen Koeller of West Milton, Kathleen Koeller Pugh of West Milton; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Emma, Helen, Clara, Catherine, Gilbert, Shirley, Virginia, Frances, Margaret, Violet, Gerald, and Wanda. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, April 20, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. Pastor Robbie Scott will officiate with interment following at Trissel Cemetery, New Lebanon. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM Friday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County or Brukner Nature Center. Online memories can be shared at www.hale-sarver.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary